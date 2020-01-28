1995 – 25 years ago
The Mankato State University men’s basketball and hockey teams will play some games in Mankato’s new arena, which is scheduled to open soon. The facility, built for $22 million, will seat 7,200 for concerts and 5,500 for basketball. It is slightly bigger than Rochester’s Mayo Civic Arena.
1970 – 50 years ago
The sale of Huey’s Cigar Store at 330 S. Broadway, one of the city’s oldest businesses, has been sold. Except for a brief period in 1961-62, the store had been in the Huey family since 1921. The new owner is Robert Witt, a West Concord native.
For the fourth time within 15 months, Plainview voters have turned down a bond issue to finance the construction of a new high school. A $1.8 million bond proposal was defeated by a vote of 650 to 373.
1945 – 75 years ago
In a game marked by a total of 40 called personal fouls, the Rochester High School basketball Rockets remained in the thick of the Big Nine conference cage championship race before a high crowd at Mayo Civic auditorium by defeating the Red Wing Scarlets, 45 to 34.
Malvin “Moppy” Anderson, Fillmore County Treasurer, was re-elected president of the State Treasurer’s association at a convention in St. Paul.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Rochester State Hospital will be closed for visitors for two weeks because of the epidemic of influenza throughout the state.
Members of the city council will this evening be guests of the domestic science department of the high school. Miss Godfrey’s senior class in cooking will serve a seven-course dinner.