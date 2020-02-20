1995 – 25 years ago
The top song on the KROC radio Hit List is “Hold My Hand” by Hootie and the Blowfish.
Telex Comm Inc. expects to add close to 100 more workers at its Rochester plant this year. The hearing aid manufacturing plant is recruiting 40 employees for its day shift at an hourly wage of $6.23.
1970 – 50 years ago
Former Vice President Hubert Humphrey addressed an estimated 600 First District DFLers attending a fundraiser at St. Edward’s Church in Austin.
A Mayo Clinic spokesman confirmed that William McChesney Martin, former chairman of the Federal Reserve Board, has accepted an invitation to join the Mayo Foundation Board of Trustees.
Two Brownie groups from the Jefferson Neighborhood held “Date with Dad,” events this past week. Events included singalongs and talks by River Trails executives on the Scout’s new campsite near Rushford.
1945 – 75 years ago
Veterans at the Rochester State Hospital were entertained during a party given by the VFW auxiliary.
The topic, “Childhood Should Be Joyous,” was presented by Mrs. Emil Heintz for the Northrup Mothers Club meeting.
During their meeting in the YWCA, Duration Wives showed pictures and exchanged information concerning their husbands’ overseas duty.
1920 – 100 years ago
State high school board examinations for country schools near Rochester will be held at the Rochester courthouse. The exam schedule is spelling at 8:30 a.m. followed by grammar, composition, arithmetic, and geography.
Rear Adm. Robert E. Peary, who reached the North Pole on April 6, 1909, died today at his home. (Many years later, navigational errors in his travel log surfaced, placing the expedition in all probability a few miles short of his goal.)