1995 – 25 years ago
A task force is recommending a $36 million school bond referendum to the Rochester School Board as the best solution to the space crunch at John Marshall and Mayo high schools.
Gov. Arne Carlson wants to trim $100 to $150 million from the $17.9 billion budget he presented in January because of pending federal budget cuts.
1970 – 50 years ago
First District Rep. Albert Quie will be in Rochester this week to talk with constituents. Anyone wishing to chat with Quie is asked to call his office at the First National Bank building for an appointment.
The Rochester City Council wants to reopen discussion of greater safety at the Seventh Street Northwest crossing of U.S. 14 near Country Club Manor. The crossing has been the scene of several fatal traffic accidents and some involving serious injury over the past few years.
1945 – 75 years ago
The Rochester Chamber of Commerce will assist the Wabasha Chamber of Commerce in efforts to make the Wabasha bridge a free span. The bridge in question spans the Mississippi River from Wabasha to Nelson, Wis., and the minimum toll is 50 cents per car and $1.50 per truck.
E. H. Klopp, manager of the Campbell Hotel and chairman of the recent school bond drive, has been selected chairman of the city division of the 1945 Red Cross war fund campaign.
1920 – 100 years ago
Irvin Cobb, currently known as the world’s greatest humorist and recognized as a great war correspondent, will be in Rochester tomorrow to deliver his lecture, “Made in America.” Every man, woman, and child should hear Cobb speak at the Armory at 8:30 p.m.