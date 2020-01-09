1995 – 25 years ago
- A three-class state wrestling tournament was approved on a trial basis for 1996 and 1997 by the Minnesota State High School League. Since 1976, wrestling has had a two-class tournament.
1970 – 50 years ago
- Jannat Thompson of Rochester won second place and a silver medal in novice ladies competition at the Mid-Western Figure Skating Championships.
- Threatened cancellation of weekly youth dances at the National Guard Armory may have prompted enough city youths to turn out for the event to keep the program alive for now. Another dance is scheduled for January after which it will again be considered whether to drop the weekly mixers.
1945 – 75 years ago
- Ronald M. Winter, 29 years old, of Eyota, has joined the U.S. maritime service. He will be assigned to the training station at Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, N.Y.
- That racial discrimination will prove a barrier to lasting peace was stressed by Lt. Masayuki Matsunage, who discussed the “men without a country,” the Japanese-Americans, at a Kiwanis Club meeting in Rochester. In concluding his talk, he declared that Americanism is a matter of mind and heart, with no qualifications as to race or color. (Matsunaga was awarded the Bronze Star for his service with the heroic 100th Infantry Battalion in Italy).
1920 – 100 years ago
- Twenty-five members of the Chatfield Alumni Association took part in the world war, and a bronze tablet is to be erected in honor of their service. Of the 25, one is a young woman and one; Cpl. Harold Bailey, was called upon to make the supreme sacrifice. Bailey, killed on Oct. 18, 1918, is buried in Plot G, Row 23, Grave 37 at Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery in Romagne-Sous-Montfaucon, Lorraine, France. (The Harold Bailey Post #197 American Legion was organized on Nov. 10, 1919).
- The annual meeting of Bethel Lutheran congregation was held, and all reports indicate the congregation is flourishing.