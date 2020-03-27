1995 – 25 years ago
Kasey Morlock, former Stewartville graduate, and North Dakota State’s sophomore center, led her team to a third consecutive Division II national title in women’s basketball. Morlock set three North Central Conference sophomore records (361 points, 102 free throws and 132 attempted).
Laura Thimijan, a detention deputy at the Olmsted County jail, has been named corrections officer of the year by the American Jail Association. She was honored for her “amazing energy,” work ethic and her outstanding interpersonal skills.
1970 – 50 years ago
Linda Fastle of Rochester will graduate from the Mohawk Airlines training school in Utica, N.Y., as a stewardess. During the training, she received extensive training in aircraft familiarization, fire-fighting, first-aid, public speaking, beauty and charm. Her parents are Robert and Delores Fastle.
The Wabasha area – Reads Landing, the mouth of the Chippewa, Indian Slough – offers one of the best vantage points for eagle watching. Many of the birds stay in the area all winter.
1945 – 75 years ago
The Weber & Judd Co. of Rochester has been awarded the Robert J. Ruth trophy. This was the top prize given for professional displays entered in the recent National Pharmacy Week competition.
Orchard Acres, a boys’ home located in the hills 4 miles southwest of Rochester, will suspend operations April 1 for the duration of the war due to a lack of personnel. Since the home was opened with voluntary donations in the fall of 1941, 35 dependent and neglected boys have come to the home for care and a period of adjustment. Thirty of the boys have been placed in homes or other locations.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Rochester Motor Co. has received a shipment of Maxwells consisting of a sedan, two touring cars, and two roadsters that came from Detroit.
The new barbershop at the Brunswick billiard parlors in the former Fritsch saloon location has been opened. Ed Warren is in charge.
Nine room house, one block from Broadway – large lot - $1,000 cash, balance at $25 a month.