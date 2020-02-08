1995 – 25 years ago
Lake City boys high school basketball coach Jerry Snyder recorded his 500th career win with a 57-52 victory over Triton in a Hiawatha Valley League game. Snyder is in his 26th season at Lake City, and his team is 15-3 this season.
1970 – 50 years ago
Boxers recently crowned Rochester Sectional Golden Gloves champions at Mayo Civic Auditorium included bantamweight Frank Cogswell of Rochester, light-heavyweight Greg Kropp of Rochester and heavyweight Bob Culbertson of Lanesboro. The boxers will now advance to the Upper Midwest tournament in Minneapolis.
1945 – 75 years ago
The fifth Oak leaf cluster to his Air Medal has been awarded to Technical Sgt. Galen Predmore, son of Louis and Mildred Predmore of Eyota.
Elgin pulled off an upset beating Dover 37 to 35 in a rough and tumble high school basketball game.
Freezing drizzle slowed motor traffic to a snail’s pace and resulted in slippery roads and walks. Fog added to the difficult conditions.
Wayne Hopkins was awarded the 1944 distinguished service key by the Rochester Junior Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Hopkins has been a big part of numerous community activities.
1920 – 100 years ago
It has been reported that four high school girls in Fairmont were seen in the village pool hall. They were playing pool and smoking cigarettes. This report is quite concerning. It is recommended the girls receive a sound spanking.
The public is reminded to not forget the annual ball of the Rochester Fire Department at the armory this evening. This is a chance for citizens to show their appreciation to the boys who help keep us safe.