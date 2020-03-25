1995 – 25 years ago
“Once Upon a Mattress,” will be staged the next three weekends at the Rochester Civic Theater. The play is a delight to the senses.
The Public Broadcasting Service may soon make some of the PBS programming available on CD-ROM, through the Internet and online computer services. This is a joint venture with MCI Communications.
1970 – 50 years ago
The Rochester chapter of the Izaak Walton League has joined the state and national organizations in the legal battle underway to prohibit mining operations in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. It is expected to be a long-term struggle.
Dances for Rochester young people were the main concern of Rochester teenagers attending the third meeting of the Mayor’s Youth Activities Committee.
Bill Moeller, former John Marshall, and Rochester State Junior College wrestler won the Iowa Conference 167-pound championship. He’s currently at Morningside (Iowa) College.
1945 – 75 years ago
A Norwest Airlines plane from the west coast made a special stop in Rochester delivering a patient, who was immediately taken to Saint Marys Hospital.
Two 16-year-old Austin youths who stole a Rochester woman’s car following a basketball game in Mayo Civic Auditorium last week have been apprehended by Sheriff Arnold Eckhardt of Mower County. The boys took the car after their automobile got a flat tire.
1920 – 100 years ago
The University of Minnesota is the fourth-largest university in the United States with an enrollment of 7,451 students. (The current enrollment of the U of M Twin Cities campus is 51,327).
Gasoline prices are costing 4 cents more this spring than was the case last fall. The price at a filling station last fall was 23.9 cents per gallon. Current prices are 27.9 cents per gallon.