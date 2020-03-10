In 1905, at the age of 18, Carlos Ellis was one of the first automobile drivers in Olmsted County. He and his brother Earl opened the first garage in Rochester, a town with just nine cars.
Two years later, Dr. Charles Mayo came to the garage looking for a chauffeur. Dr. Mayo asked Carlos to meet the doctor’s family; if they liked Carlos, the job was his. They liked Carlos. It was a great job, but Carlos had a need, a need for speed.
The 1910 edition of the Olmsted County Fair featured a 5-mile unlimited car race on the fairground’s 1-mile horse track. Carlos prepped his Model 40 Velie for the big race.
On race day, Carlos ate Model T dust for 3-1/2 laps until he adjusted the Velie’s spark. He passed the offending Ford and won the race at a record pace.
Carlos had covered five miles in 6:05 minutes, at an average speed of 49 mph.