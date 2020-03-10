Lens on History

Carlos Ellis and his Velie racecar after winning at the 1910 Olmsted County Fair. (History Center of Olmsted County archives)

In 1905, at the age of 18, Carlos Ellis was one of the first automobile drivers in Olmsted County. He and his brother Earl opened the first garage in Rochester, a town with just nine cars.

Two years later, Dr. Charles Mayo came to the garage looking for a chauffeur. Dr. Mayo asked Carlos to meet the doctor’s family; if they liked Carlos, the job was his. They liked Carlos. It was a great job, but Carlos had a need, a need for speed.

The 1910 edition of the Olmsted County Fair featured a 5-mile unlimited car race on the fairground’s 1-mile horse track. Carlos prepped his Model 40 Velie for the big race.

On race day, Carlos ate Model T dust for 3-1/2 laps until he adjusted the Velie’s spark. He passed the offending Ford and won the race at a record pace.

Carlos had covered five miles in 6:05 minutes, at an average speed of 49 mph.

