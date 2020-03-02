The Sept. 7, 1910, newspaper headline said it all: “Mayo Field Presented to City, Beautiful Spot for Athletics.”
The Doctors Mayo had donated 6.5 acres of land east of the Zumbro River to the city.
The athletic events of Rochester High School were played at Mayo Field until 1928.
In 1945, the Parks & Recreation Department, determined to build a first-class baseball park, bought an additional 5 acres of land adjoining Mayo Field. They built a service building for ticket sales and concessions. A proper diamond was laid out, along with fences and bleachers for 2,200 people.
On Feb. 14, 1950, Rochester voters approved an $80,000 bond issue to improve Mayo Field. A steel and concrete grandstand with a roof was built. It included seating for 2,260 fans, 150 box seats and a wheelchair area, along with a press box, among other improvements.
On opening day 1951, Dr. Will’s and Dr. Charlie’s dream was fully realized.