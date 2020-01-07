It was 1949, and the employees of the F.W. Woolworth store at 212 S. Broadway could look across the street and watch as the finishing touches were being placed on their new home.
The sleek, modern structure being built by Mayo Properties Association on the corner of Second Street Southwest and South Broadway was a far cry from their original 1916 five-and-dime store.
The first floor was retail space that included a 35-stool lunch counter. The second floor had offices and meeting rooms that could be rented, as well as storage for the store. The basement could be remodeled for more retail space should it be needed. And it would be needed.
In 1979, 100 years after Frank Winfield Woolworth opened his first five-and-dime store, F.W. Woolworth Company was named the largest department store chain in the world.
But, in Anytown, USA, they were the dime store.