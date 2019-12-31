Tempo opened in the summer of 1963. The discount store was the first of its kind in Rochester and would serve as the anchor for the new Northbrook Shopping Center on North Broadway.
After several months, the other 18 stores of the shopping center were ready to open. On Nov. 22, 1963, Northbrook’s owner, Kraus Anderson Inc. of Minneapolis, held a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony that included live radio remotes and searchlights.
The day’s events in Dallas almost canceled the evening’s activities.
On July 5, 1978, Tempo employees locked the doors and ran to their cars in the pouring rain. They had no way of knowing that their store would not be reopening.
Weeks later, as cleanup from Rochester’s historic flood progressed, store employees received word that Gamble-Skogmo, Tempo’s parent company, was disbanding the entire 46-store Tempo discount store division for “an unsatisfactory return on its investment.”