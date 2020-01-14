Gustav Hargesheimer opened Rochester’s first pharmacy in 1866, but his sons, Max, Paul, Oscar and Gus, would make the family name synonymous with the drugstore business.
The boys learned the trade at their father’s knee, and in 1900, Paul opened his own store at 23 S. Broadway. In 1916, after Paul’s death, Oscar purchased the stock and renamed the business Eagle Drug, a nod to his grandfather Edward in Berlin, Germany, who opened his Eagle Drug in 1806.
Most drugstores of the day had a soda fountain, and the one at Eagle became so popular that a separate entrance was made onto First Street SW. The Eagle Grill was later renamed Richard’s Roost after fourth-generation pharmacist Richard Hargesheimer, who joined his father in 1937.
Richard took over the store in 1953 after Oscar’s death and in 1975 sold Eagle Drug, ending 109 years of Hargesheimer drugstore ownership in Rochester.