Before there was a Princess Café, there was the Princess Candy Shop.
Brothers Harry and Christ Margellos moved to Rochester in 1919 to run the concession stand at the Garden Theater. When their brother John arrived, the three men bought an old building at 14 S. Broadway and promptly demolished it.
In 1921, the new brick replacement became the Princess Candy Shop, but the Margelloses’ candy was not well received. The shiny copper candy kettles were moved to the basement, and a counter and booths added on the ground floor, creating the Princess Café.
Harry Margellos didn’t give up on his sweet dream and hired a German candy maker to teach him the craft. The new candy was a success, and soon Princess Ice Cream was added.
A shortage of sugar during the war years brought candy production to an end, but the Margelloses’ café remained as popular as ever.