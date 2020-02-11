The new Franklin Heating Station’s first fire was lit on Oct. 5, 1927, when Peter Jensen, chief engineer of the Rochester State Hospital, took a kettle of live coals from that institution’s boilers — a fire that had been burning since 1882.
Dr. Henry S. Plummer, who had envisioned the centralized heating station, and co-owner John Kahler placed the embers in boiler No. 1, making Franklin part of the oldest continuous fire in Rochester. Four years later, the decision was made to replace the coal-burning boilers with natural gas-fired units.
On Nov. 26, 1932, tragedy would strike when, while connecting a boiler to the natural gas main, the building filled with the non-odorous gas. The resulting explosion caused structural damage, blew off the roof, and showered the surrounding neighborhood with broken glass.
Three lives were lost.
Owing to such devastating outcomes, gas producers began injecting an additive into the gas, giving it a detectable odor.