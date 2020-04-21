Engineers working for the Ellerbe architectural firm had a real problem.
They had been tasked with designing a central plant that would bring steam for heating, hot and cold water, compressed air, and other utilities for a new partnership formed by Mayo Properties and the Kahler Corporation.
In 1926, that would include 15 buildings spread over six city blocks.
The partners then considered the convenience for patients, visitors and staff if they could have access to various campus buildings through these same tunnels. A combination of side-by-side and stacked tunnels were designed to be used by both pedestrians and utilities.
Above ground, this meant that once-narrow city streets needed to be widened to accommodate the tunnels, and plans were made to dig in a busy downtown, just once.
Forward thinking in 1927 created an expandable system, much of which is still in use today, without disturbing the surface world.