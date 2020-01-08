1995 – 25 years ago
Daniel Schwab received a heroism award from the Rochester Police Department for pulling 9-year-old Lucas McWilliams out of the freezing water of Bear Creek.
Rochester Lourdes basketball star and point guard Katie Shea announced that she verbally accepted a scholarship to attend and play at St. Cloud State University.
1970 – 50 years ago
A fire destroyed the administration building at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. The fire loss of the 65-year-old building, which was remodeled recently, is estimated at $500,000.
Gov. Harold LeVander will dine on prime Kansas City steaks if the Minnesota Vikings win this Sunday’s Super Bowl game. If the Chiefs win LeVander will need to come up with a dozen pork chops, a turkey and a pound of wild rice for Missouri Gov. Warren Hearnes.
1945 – 75 years ago
George Mikan, DePaul’s very tall basketball center, is closing in on 1,000 points scored in his college career. (Mikan would finish with 1,870 points scored at DePaul University).
Five soldiers and a sailor were guests of the William T. McCoy post of the American Legion for lunch. One of the soldiers discussed his recently deployment and weather conditions in the Aleutians.
1920 – 100 years ago
A decrease in the number of cases of insanity, especially among women on the farm, is credited to the automobile. The motor-driven vehicle is giving the once lonely rural women a chance to meet neighbors, attend community gatherings and religious services on a more consistent basis.
It appears that Rochester may soon have a talking machine exchange. A record exchange is an interesting idea for the city. Harry Jones is renting the rear room of the Garden Theater. People will bring in a record to exchange along with 15 cents.