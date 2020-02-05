1995 – 25 years ago
Longfellow Elementary School won approval to become the first Rochester public school to operate on a non-traditional schedule. Students will attend classes for nine weeks and follow it with three weeks of vacation. This plan is often referred to as the 45/15 schedule.
Four Blooming Prairie men riding a toboggan made from recycled milk jugs won the U.S. National Tobogganing Championships. Craig Kruckeberg, Cedric Boyd, Geno Boyd, and Kevin Hart topped as many as 75 other teams.
1970 – 50 years ago
Personnel from WCCO Radio in Minneapolis were in Rochester to record music by the John Marshall High School Band, which will be featured as the Band of the Week on WCCO’s “Prep Parade” program on Feb. 12.
Preliminary staff plans for a modular, flexible class schedule at the new John Adams Junior High School won approval – and praise – from the Rochester School Board.
1945 – 75 years ago
The proprietor of Belmont’s Billiards on South Broadway was fined $100 in municipal court for selling beer to minors. Three 16-year-old boys who were charged with a series of burglaries told police they had bought two bottles of beer apiece from the pool hall.
Two small citrus trees, one with three small oranges and the other with a good- sized lemon, are displayed in the window of Rochester Laboratories.
1920 – 100 years ago
Gov. J. A. A. Burnquist is reported as doing well and had a comfortable night. He is presently confined with pneumonia.
A camping place for the hundreds of motorists who come to Rochester each summer season is being considered by the Civic and Commerce Association.
Citizenship classes for women in all parts of the state will be conducted by Miss Emily Kneubuhl, state civic director for the Minnesota League of Women Voters.