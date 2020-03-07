1995 – 25 years ago
Jimmy’s Restaurant on the frontage road on the west side of U.S. 52 across from Hillcrest Shopping Center, has opened for business in what was Finne’s Family Restaurant. Owner Jimmy Clark is a second-generation Rochester restaurateur. His father, Charles Clark, founded Cheap Charlie’s Restaurant.
The Rochester John Marshall Sno-Daze King and Queen were Darrell Link and Thais Lopez.
1970 – 50 years ago
Mayo High School students will wind up a “Sadie Hawkins” week with a girl-date-boy dance in the Student Center and cafeteria beginning at 8:00 .m. The theme is to be “Li’l Abner.”
Coach Ken Denny’s Preston boys basketball team squeaked by Spring Valley 51-48 at Mayo Civic Auditorium to win the District One championship and a berth in the regional tournament.
Construction of a $4-million, 400-unit apartment project in Rochester for limited income families and elderly was announced. The site is the former 43-acre former Doughboy Turkey Farm on U.S. 52 South.
1945 – 75 years ago
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has released a report that about 60 percent of the adults in this country have an 8th-grade education or less. Only 10 percent have gone to college or beyond. Education is an essential instrument in the expansion of America’s economy and educators and businessmen need to improve these numbers.
Skating at the Mayo Civic auditorium will continue Saturday mornings as part of the Rochester recreation program.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Fall and Tumble Club spent an enjoyable Sunday afternoon in a cross-country outing on skies with a luncheon at the golf club later.
Many Rochester people are planning to attend the show to be given in the Bamber Valley School, just southwest of the city. It is to be presented by the young people of Salem and entitled, “Plum Valley.”