1995 – 25 years ago
In one of the most important vote in years, the House approved a constitutional amendment to require a balanced budget by 2002, a measure that would force a radical reshaping and shrinking of the federal government. The amendment goes to the Senate, where its fate is in doubt.
Jack Noenning, hired as Rochester’s 26th school superintendent, will start his new position this week. He has 27 years of experience as a teacher and administrator.
1970 – 50 years ago
Kris Tymeson was crowned as Rochester State Junior College’s Sno Queen at Heritage Hall in the Kahler Center. Other Sno Week activities include an ugly man contest, beard contest, and a snow fort competition.
Some 21 million workers will get a raise as the federal minimum wage will increase from $1.30 per hour to $1.45 per hour.
Most of a crowd of about 470 Dodge Center residents voiced opposition to the proposed Dodge Center-Hayfield consolidation at a meeting sponsored by the Citizens Information Committee, a group of residents opposed to the merger.
1945 – 75 years ago
The current most popular non-fiction book at the Rochester Public Library is a collection of stories of miracles of the commonplace and is entitled, “Pause to Wonder.” The book includes a number of noted writers.
Seniors of the Rochester High School viewed a film provided by the war department at the senior class meeting. The senior prom will be held on April 13, and the farewell dance will be conducted on commencement night.
Registrations for the fall term of the Rochester nursery schools is underway for children between two and a half and five years of age. There are currently two nursery schools.
1920 – 100 years ago
Wanted: Men for railway mail clerks – pay is $110 per month. No experience necessary.
Wanted: Man and wife to work for two sisters. General housework in private home. Good wages. Call at residence 612 Tenth Avenue SW.
Wanted: A second cook, dish-wiper, and cook’s helper. Apply at Worrell Hospital.