1995 – 25 years ago
- Sara Tompkins scored 27 points, including the 1,000th of her career, as host Southland beat Lanesboro 69-38 in a Southeast Conference girls basketball game.
- The Rochester Mayo and Rochester Lourdes girls continue to be ranked second in this week’s Associated Press high school basketball poll.
1970 – 50 years ago
- Members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church of the Big Spring community near Preston observed the 100th anniversary of the congregation this week. The current church building was built in 1890.
- Bethel Lutheran Church held its 100th annual meeting, with Fred Steiner reelected as president of the congregation.
1945 – 75 years ago
- Sixty-six of Minnesota’s 87 counties reported 536 cases of infantile paralysis in 1944. Only 21 counties were free of the crippling disease last year.
- More than a thousand dyed-in-the-wool boxing fans at Mayo Civic Auditorium saw 14 elimination bouts last evening. More boxing matches will be held tonight.
- In support of his theory that a modern museum is a center where arts and science are demonstrated by up-to-date methods of visual education, Dr. Arthur Bulbulian, guest speaker at the Kiwanis meeting, showed a film on the making of anatomical exhibits.
1920 – 100 years ago
- The public schools in Albert Lea were closed because of the flu epidemic. Under the direction of health officials, the Masonic Temple was converted into a temporary hospital. Because of the large number of cases, there is a critical shortage of nurses.
- James Moore Hickson of London, England, is now touring America and will visit Minnesota in March. Mr. Hickson conducts “missions of healing,” and lays his hands on the sick and afflicted. Frequently quite remarkable results follow.