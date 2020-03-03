1995 – 25 years ago
The Olmsted County Household Hazardous Waste Center has opened. The $504,000 facility is just a few feet from the old one at the county recycling center.
Health officials mobilizing against a meningitis outbreak were deployed today at an Army Reserve Center in Mankato to begin immunizing 22,000 people. All people younger than 30 will receive the meningitis shots. Bacterial meningitis can be fatal if not treated promptly.
1970 – 50 years ago
Tom Smith, a 7th grader from St. Pius X Elementary School, took first place in the citywide spelling contest held at Kellogg Junior High School.
Rochester police have launched a crackdown on motorists who have not yet affixed their 1970 stickers to their auto license plates. A total of 113 $10 tickets have been issued so far.
Minnesota’s 1,200 beekeepers and their bees buzzed into third place among the United States in honey production. Only California and Florida produced more honey than Minnesota.
1945 – 75 years ago
Copies of letters written to parents and friends by Olmsted County servicemen who express gratitude for Red Cross services are being received daily at the Red Cross war fund campaign headquarters in the Chamber of Commerce.
The newly printed Rocket published by Rochester Senior High school students will be a bi-weekly publication with an 800 circulation, including about 100 copies sent to servicemen and women. Vincent DeLong is the editor with Nancy Horton and Glenn Sower as associates.
February snowfall totaled 18.4 inches, the heaviest in several years.
1920 – 100 years ago
A bakery in St. Paul has been fined $50 for selling bread unfit to eat. A dead mouse was found in a loaf of bread.
J. E. Meyers, the 27th mayor of Minneapolis, will be the speaker at the membership dinner of the Rochester Civic and Commerce association. Mayor Meyers is an able speaker and will have a message worthwhile.