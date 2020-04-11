The first recorded death from the “Spanish” influenza pandemic in 1918 in Olmsted County was a 28-year-old housewife who died on Oct. 9 of that year. Within days, a 22-year-old store clerk was dead, followed by a 37-year-old grain buyer, a 30-year-old housewife and a 48-year-old farmer, according to county death records.
Then, on Oct. 13, a 21-year-old nurse became the first health worker in Olmsted County to fall victim to the vicious flu outbreak. Two weeks later, on Oct. 27, a 36-year-old physician died of the flu.
In 1918, as in the COVID-19 virus pandemic of 2020, health care workers on the front lines of the battle against the flu outbreak were particularly vulnerable. In fact, six Franciscan sisters who had volunteered to serve as nurses in a special isolation unit in Rochester died during the 1918 pandemic.
Before it was over, the flu would take the lives of 11,000 Minnesotans in just one year. Estimates are that around the world, the flu killed from 30 million to 50 million people, including at least 675,000 in the United States.
The outbreak began in early 1918 in Europe, where the Great War (World War I as we now know it) saw troops living and fighting in terrible conditions. From there, the influenza, mistakenly believed to have started in Spain, spread quickly among war-torn countries where malnutrition and poor hygiene were rampant. American troops returning from the war brought the flu to this country.
It was an especially virulent strain of the flu, with victims who appeared to be healthy becoming ill and dying within 24 hours. In October 1918 alone, 195,000 people in the United States died from influenza.
Initial cases appeared locally in the spring of 1918. To treat victims of the highly contagious virus, Drs. Will and Charlie Mayo, along with Sister Joseph, superintendent of Saint Marys Hospital, converted the former Lincoln Hotel to an isolation unit. The Saint Marys Isolation Hospital, as it was called, opened in June 1918 and immediately began accepting patients.
By October, with the flu epidemic having reached every corner of Olmsted County and the surrounding region, the isolation unit was at capacity and beyond. Temporary cots were set up in hallways, and as nurses became infected, Sister Joseph accepted volunteers from among her fellow nuns to staff the unit.
There existed at that time no vaccines or antibiotics to treat the illness. Instead authorities relied on much the same tactics in 1918 as today: limits on public gatherings, isolation and quarantine, and promotion of good hygiene. In October 1918, Rochester officials closed churches, theaters and other meeting places, according to an article published in 2018 by the Olmsted County Historical Society. Some schools were closed, while others remained open.
At Mayo Clinic, Dr. Edward C. Rosenow developed a vaccine that, while it did not include the flu virus and did not prevent the flu, did promise some protection against the pneumonia symptoms that accompanied the flu.
October and November of 1918 were proving to be particularly brutal months in Olmsted County, with deaths being recorded every day or so. Still, there was hope the measures put in place, including the stay-at-home orders, were having a positive effect.
However, on Nov. 11, 1918, Armistice Day, marking the end of the war in Europe, many in Rochester ignored that order. Instead, they joined an impromptu party that began in front of the fire hall in the middle of South Broadway and spread over adjacent blocks. Cars and trucks overloaded with celebrants raced along the streets. One of the trucks struck and killed local architect George Hoffman, who was serving as a volunteer traffic warden.
There was a fear that the wild celebration would lead to another deadly wave of the flu locally. And, in fact, the number of new cases in the county spiked to 616 in December. In January 1919, 276 new cases were reported, according to the Olmsted County Historical Society.
Over the course of the next several months, the flu pandemic began to wane, although there were further outbreaks. By the time the Saint Marys Isolation Hospital was closed in mid-1919, 360 patients had been treated in the special unit. Forty-one of them, including health care providers, had died.
It had been a harrowing and challenging time for a community that was already being viewed nationwide as a center of medical excellence.