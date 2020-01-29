1995 – 25 years ago
- Lance Meincke joined Lake City’s short list, becoming just the fourth Tiger to score 1,000 points in his high school basketball career.
- Residents in southeastern Minnesota, western Wisconsin and northern Iowa contributed $345,205 in donations and pledges to cancer research in the 41st annual Eagles Cancer Telethon.
1970 – 50 years ago
- Three Rochester area communities were among 325 Minnesota communities that missed the Jan. 1 deadline for the fluoridation of their public water supplies. Kenyon, Lake City, and Plainview did not submit plans for fluoridation. Adding fluorides to the water supplies will help prevent tooth decay.
- Mark Redfern, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Redfern of Kasson, received an Eagle Scout award from Kasson Boy Scout Troop 231.
- Plans are underway for a 10th reunion of the 1960 Lourdes High School graduating class. A committee is headed by Sharon Singfiel Riess and Judy Tupper Harens.
1945 – 75 years ago
- In Rochester High School’s Central auditorium the one-act play “The Happy Journey,” will be presented by members of the stage and radio class. The play is under the direction of B. E. Moeller, director of dramatics.
- A 14 percent increase in the 1944 Christmas Seal sale over the 1943 sale in the city of Rochester is being shown. A total of $3,125.36 worth of Christmas seals was sold during the past two months.
1920 – 100 years ago
- It has been announced that the Minnesota State Fair has engaged Ruth Law’s Flying Circus as one of its leading entertainment features. Miss Law will come with her flying circus of three flying machines and half a dozen fliers.
- An interpretation has been reached for the regulations covering liquor for medicinal purposes. Any physician duly licensed to practice medicine may in no case prescribe in excess of one pint of distilled spirits, wines or other alcoholic preparations for the same person within any period of 10 days.