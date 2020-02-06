1995 – 25 years ago
Unity Church in Rochester is assisting and helping with a celebration of National Kindness Day in Rochester. Mayor Chuck Hazama will read a proclamation and Girl Scouts will pass out 500 balloons. Rochester is one of 100 communities in the nation to participate in the event.
Former Sen. Dave Durenberger and new U.S. Rep. Gil Gutknecht will be feted later this month by Mayo Clinic, the city of Rochester and others. Durenberger will be honored for his efforts to secure funding for the city’s flood control project and for efforts on health care legislation.
1970 – 50 years ago
About 300 people from 19 southern Minnesota counties will gather in Rochester this weekend for a midwinter conference of Lion Clubs — the first ever conducted in Rochester.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission currently frowns on telling of “Polish” jokes in presence of an employee of Polish descent who is sensitive to the subject. Many who tell “Norwegian jokes” reacted with “Uff da” and are concerned that these jokes could become taboo as well.
Newly elected officers of the Dodge Center Fire Department include Lynn Musolf, fire chief; Joe Maroo, first assistant fire chief, and Warner Nelson, second assistant fire chief.
1945 – 75 years ago
Big time ice hockey makes its first appearance in more than two years at the Mayo Civic Auditorium on February 14, when the No. 1-2 teams of the Twin Cities league, the Muggsley’s Recreation and NAC Gilders, will tangle in an exhibition match.
One million oxygen masks for U.S. military pilots have been assembled at the plant of the Heidbrink division of the Ohio Chemical company in Minneapolis. The masks, designed by Dr. Arthur Bulbulian of the Mayo Clinic, and developed in collaboration with Col. W. R. Lovelace, commanding officer of the aeromedical laboratory at Wright Field, Ohio, and Dr. W. M. Boothby of the Mayo Clinic
1920 – 100 years ago
Eight new hotels are in the course of construction or about completed in Rochester, which will add 764 new hotel rooms to the city. Some of the names of the hotels are Francis, Arthur, Carleton, and Northern.
So many applicants have been received by the local Elks Lodge that it will be necessary to hold a special session for prospective members.