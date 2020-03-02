1995 – 25 years ago
Telephone customers in the Red Wing telephone exchange were mailed ballots this week to vote on whether their telephone calls to the Minneapolis-St. Paul calling area should be local calls. If approved, extended area service would allow local, instead of long-distance, calling between Red Wing and the metro area.
1970 – 50 years ago
Retail coffee prices are expected to soar this year. Prices jumped to a national average of 82 ½ cents a pound. Adult Americans drink an average of 3.12 cups per day.
KOLM radio station transmissions went dead about 11:30 a.m. when a fire broke out in the basement of the building at 114 S. Broadway. The fire department responded, confining the fire to the lower level. The fire was started by defective 220-volt wiring. After a two-hour interruption broadcasting was resumed.
1945 – 75 years ago
The names of 34 Olmsted County schools qualified to fly the Schools-at-War flag were announced today. Many of the schools had an excellent showing in the selling of war stamps and bonds. The flag indicates that 90 percent of its students participated in a given month.
Mayo Clinic officials said today that Harry Hopkins, presidential assistant, would be under observation at Saint Marys Hospital for several days. Hopkins was flown here in an army transport after attending the Yalta conference with President Roosevelt.
1920 – 100 years ago
The great revival that has been in progress at the Salvation Army for the past three weekends came to a close. Sixteen individuals fought the powers of evil and knelt at the altar when the invitation was given to accept Christ as Savior.
The annual meeting of the county school officers was held in the Rochester Armory. At least one representative from each district must attend. Officers attending will get per diem expenses for mileage.
Public pool rooms have become an agency of evil, permitting a convenient gathering place for criminals to plot their evil deeds and often-times serve as a school for teaching young men the way of the wrong-doer. Public dance halls are termed as a “menace to the morals of the city.”