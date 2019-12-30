1995 – 25 years ago
Senior citizens in Dover have a new place to share a meal with, with the opening of a senior dining site at Roger’s Holiday House. Senior Citizens Services, Inc. will offer meals for seniors every weekday at low or no cost.
Chatfield’s high school wrestling team overwhelmed Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland 60-6 in a non-conference match. Chad Ferguson and Chris Priebe both improved to 5-0.
1970 – 50 years ago
Pam Bungum of Rochester is a member of the Luther College Women’s Field Hockey Team, which recently completed its fifth season. Pam is also a member of the Luther College girls basketball team. She is majoring in sociology and physical education.
New classes for adults, teens and children that are about to start at the Rochester YWCA include interior decoration, Norwegian, creative-sewing, decoupage and jeweled eggs.
1945 – 75 years ago
Miss Lucille Bergerud, former Hawthorne student, is the new principal of Lincoln grade school in Rochester.
A warning that motorists must attach the 1945 license plates to their cars immediately was issued by Chief of Police, Harry Tompkins.
Enthusiastic commendation of the plans for erection of a center for medical research, teaching and administration as a memorial to Dr. William J. and Dr. Charles H. Mayo was expressed by the Council of the Minnesota State Medical Association in a resolution made public today by the Committee of Founders of the Mayo Memorial.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Pennsylvania railroad has put an embargo on “cussing.” Company statisticians are compiling a pocket dictionary of words safe to use even in an emergency. Approved words include “fudge,” “golly,” “gosh,” and “darn.” Unfortunately, the “anticussing” order does not count when railroaders are off duty.
A meeting of the staff of the Mayo Clinic was called for in memory of the late Sir William Osler. Several physicians, including Dr. W. J. Mayo and Dr. C. H. Mayo discussed phases of Dr. Osler’s work.