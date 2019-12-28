1994 – 25 years ago
The November report showed an unemployment rate of 3 percent in the 11-county region, down from 3.2 percent in October.
The Rochester-Olmsted Recreation Center will increase user fees in 1995 to $3 for adults or $2 for youth. The charge for skate rental will remain at $1.
1969 – 50 years ago
Neil Alden Armstrong, the shy youth who preferred books to football and grew up to be the first man on the moon, has been named top newsmaker of 1969 by editors of Associated Press member newspapers and radio and television stations. Top news maker in sports was Jets quarterback Joe Namath and top news maker for women was Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.
1944 – 75 years ago
A new opportunity for women in Rochester to help the sick and convalescent in city hospitals will be offered in January, when a corps of Gray Ladies of the American Red Cross will be organized. Women who apply for the training must be over 21 years of age, American citizens, have a well-balanced personality and be a member of the American Red Cross.
The community service record of Rochester Company K, Minnesota State Guard, was praised by Mayor Paul Grassle at its fourth anniversary Christmas party in the armory.
1919 – 100 years ago
Great is the interest which is being awakened to athletics at the Rochester Y.M.C.A. Many are going in for various sports at the Y.
All who love music must remember the big Philharmonic concert in the armory this week. The musicians have been rehearsing long for their first big public appearance. It is at 4:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day.