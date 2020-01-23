1995 – 25 years ago
- A security threat is emerging by those who can steal your cash and information just as the worldwide computer “networks of networks” is starting to become an important medium for commerce.
- IBM’s AS/400 minicomputers, designed and produced in Rochester, are in short supply after becoming one of Big Blue’s hottest sellers in recent months.
1970 – 50 years ago
- The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners hired a temporary cook-matron for the county jail and agreed that a study of the position and its responsibilities is needed before any permanent appointment is made.
- An informational meeting to explain the draft lottery system will be held at the Rochester State Junior College this week. Local attorneys Thomas Elkins and Allan DeBoer will speak to the gathering.
- Paving of a 23-mile stretch of Interstate 90 from near Stewartville to the east Olmsted County line near St. Charles is part of the Minnesota Highway’s Department 1970 construction program.
1945 – 75 years ago
- A third Rochester organization was on record today as urging that state and national selective service officials continue draft deferments of essential farm workers. The Kiwanis club joined the Chamber of Commerce and Lions club in urging such action.
- Dr. F. M. Feldman, city health officer, was the speaker at a meeting of the evening division of the League of Women Voters. Currently in Rochester, there are four public health nurses who now have headquarters in City Hall. Dr. Feldman outlined plans for the public health system in Rochester.
1920 – 100 years ago
- Quite a number of people, both men and women of Rochester, are entering upon a comparatively new sport in the community. Snowshoes are being tried out with great success and enjoyment.
- Dr. C. T. Granger reported, “The roads are the worst I have seen in 28 years. The use of automobiles is impossible and going with horses and cutters is scarcely better.”