1995 – 25 years ago
The girls basketball teams of Rochester Mayo and Rochester Lourdes each won state titles. This is the first time in history that two teams from the same city have won championships in the same year. The boys started the two-class system in 1971 and the girls in 1976. The Mayo girls won 74-49 to win the Class AA title; Lourdes won 65-39 for the Class A title
1970 – 50 years agoaint
One of Rochester’s youth bands, “The Outcasts,” provided entertainment for a St. Patrick’s Day party in the First East rehab ward of Saint Marys Hospital. “The Outcasts” include Robert Scoggin Jr., Edward Michaels, David Peterson and John Plomondon.
Cheryl Schubert, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. E. R. Schubert of Rochester, was crowned teen queen of the Minnesota Unit of the Wally Byam Caravan Club. Cheryl is a junior at Mayo High School. The club is an organization of Airstream trailer owners.
1945 – 75 years ago
Sgt. Leslie Purvis of Rochester, a member of the 6th Ranger battalion, was one of the 400 men of the outfit who, with Filipino guerrillas, made the daring rescue of 513 prisoners of the Japanese from the camp at Cabanatuan on Luzon on the night of Jan. 30. Purvis would receive the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. (Historian David Hogan Jr. said the raid at Cabanatuan represented perhaps the best conceived and executed Ranger mission of World War II.)
Rep. Walter Burdick of Olmsted County has proposed a bill that would make available to citizens advantages that have saved the lives of many servicemen: a means for collecting blood and distributing without charge under the direction of the state board of health. Blood banks would be established.
1920 – 100 years ago
The following Rochester high school athletes received letters for basketball: Darrell Ketchum, Leonard Beneke, Russell Melone, Hayes Dansingburg, Otto Ochs, Donald Taylor and Elmer Weinhold.
The Grand Café, which recently opened, is proving to be a very popular eating place in Rochester. It is bright, airy, roomy and fully equipped.