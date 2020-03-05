1995 – 25 years ago
The Rochester Mayo hockey team won the 16th straight game at Mariucci Arena, capturing their second straight Section One, Class AA title by beating Albert Lea 6-1. Mayo will advance to the state tournament for the third time in four years. (Mayo would beat White Bear Lake 5-4 in a quarterfinal game and lose to Moorhead 5-4 in 2 overtimes in a semifinal game).
“A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline” by Dean Regan will be presented at the Mayo Civic Theatre. The play is a tribute to the singer, and 20 of her hits will be performed.
1970 – 50 years ago
The cost of hot school lunches will be increased by about 15 percent – to 35 cents for elementary students and 40 cents at junior and senior high schools – effective next fall. Approximately 6,200 hot lunches are served daily.
Bruce Clement, John Marshall High School senior, was named as the Student of the Month by the West Kiwanis Club.
1945 – 75 years ago
The USS Fillmore, named after Fillmore counties in Minnesota and Nebraska, was placed into commission at the U.S. naval supply depot in San Pedro, Calif. The 455-foot transport is designed to carry Allied forces to enemy beaches.
Eleven Olmsted County children recently had their names added to the Bonds for Babies honor roll. More than 600,000 American babies have received war bonds in their name since the Bonds for Babies campaign started last May 1944. A certificate designed by Walt Disney is presented to each baby for whom a bond is purchased.
1920 – 100 years ago
Don’ts for first time women voters: Don’t write “Yours truly” on the ballot; don’t ask for it back if you change your mind, and don’t complain because the voting booth is not fitted with a mirror or hairpins.
One of the doctors from Dr. Granger’s office started for a country call last evening, but after battling a blizzard for several hours, the family he was attempting to reach sent a team out to meet him. He finally got through. He has been unable to return home as of yet as drifts are 10 or 12 feet deep in places.