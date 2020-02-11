1995 – 25 years ago
Two new members of the Minnesota bowling Hall of Fame are Bob Kosidoski of Winona and Jerry Dutler of Mankato.
Sheila Kiscaden will have a town hall meeting in Rochester to listen to citizens about their views for issues being discussed this year by the Minnesota Legislature.
1970 – 50 years ago
Karen Purvis, formerly of Wabasha, was promoted to E-2, upon completion of basic training at Women’s Army Corps Center, in Alabama.
The Salvation Army is aiming at a spring groundbreaking to replace the 41-year-old citadel at 11 1st St. NW. The new building will be located on 1st Avenue and 1st Street NE. Construction will come during the 75th year of the Salvation Army’s service in the Rochester area.
1945 – 75 years ago
Rochester High School Rockets basketball team continued their hot streak in front of 3,250 hysterical fans at Mayo Civic Auditorium by defeating the Austin Packers 30 to 27. The Rockets' record is now 7-1. Officials for the game, who did a grand job, were Len Plotnik and Rollie Tust.
Steps to compile a pictorial history of Rochester in collaboration with the Olmsted County Historical Society were taken last night at the monthly meeting of the Rochester Camera Club.
1920 – 100 years ago
Thomas A. Edison, the inventor, is seventy-three years old today. It was reported he went to work early so he could finish in time to take part in a birthday celebration. (Thomas Edison would work into his 80s and died October 18, 1931).
Salaries received by a majority of the school teachers of Minnesota are not sufficient to pay their normal living expenses. Dean Coffman, president of the Minnesota Educators Association, has sent questionnaires to 20,000 teachers in Minnesota. One female teacher reported being paid only $340 per year.