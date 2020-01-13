1995 – 25 years ago
- The Rochester Airport may get a U.S. Customs Service agent, officially making the city an international destination. The airport and city officials asked for a customs station so people coming here wouldn’t have to stop at some other place to go through customs.
- Dr. Hamlet Peterson, a professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Mayo Clinic, is one of the 11 people elected to the Corporate Board of Trustees of Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum.
1970 – 50 years ago
- To educate students on the dangers of drug addiction, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office will present a series of talks and show a film on drug addiction for area high school students.
- The city of Mankato has inaugurated a daily helicopter service from Mankato to Minneapolis. This is the first community of this size (30,000) to provide this type of commercial service. A round trip ticket is $33 plus tax.
1945 – 75 years ago
- Medical secretary training will be offered to a select group of young women who possess typing speed of fifty-five words a minute, and shorthand speed of 110. The course will be for a period of six to eight weeks. Apply in person to the Mayo Clinic.
- Robert Moehnke, in a submarine unit, has been promoted from fireman, first class, to electrician’s mate, third class.
1920 – 100 years ago
- The net profit of the Minnesota State Fair last year was $49,379. Despite the war and other adverse conditions a profit was realized.
- Dr. W. Carrick of Hamilton, Ont., has come to the clinic on the Mayo Foundation. Dr. Carrick will work in the Section on Roentgenology.