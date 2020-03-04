1995 – 25 years ago
Rochester schools will begin doing criminal background checks on potential new employees. It is seen as another sign that Minnesota schools are cracking down on potential safety concerns. The checks will be done by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
James Beeby of Rochester Mayo will be competing this weekend at the boy’s state swim meet. He will swim in 200 and 500-yard freestyle events.
1970 – 50 years ago
A 7-inch snowfall, freezing drizzle, and a heavy fog had a paralyzing effect on residents the past couple of days. The snow has left the area with a potential flood situation.
LeRoy’s Dave Cummings won the 154-pound state wrestling championship by beating Park Rapid’s Dick Pike 2-0 in overtime. (Cummings would become an NCAA All-American at Mankato State)
1945 – 75 years ago
The first publication of “THE EAGLE,” for the second semester was on sale at Lourdes today. Those responsible include Bernadelle Schrom, Regina Stellpflug, and Mary Siez as editors and Daniel Macken, Donald Kleist and George Nixa as printers.
Royal Clyde Agne, assistant manager of the Red Cross at St. Louis, will speak at a war fund drive rally at the Mayo Civic auditorium.
1920 – 100 years ago
Tonight is the night that the big athletic carnival at the Metropolitan Theater opens. Exhibits of wrestling, boxing, feats of strength, and tumbling will be presented.
A number of fine houses will be built between First and Second Streets NW on Ninth Avenue NW. It is thought the houses will be finished in June 1920.
The Rochester city council gave the Model Laundry permission to build a coal bunker on Center Street E, under the supervision of the city engineer.