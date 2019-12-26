1994 – 25 years ago
Rochester native Amy Wicks was recently awarded a Fulbright grant to conduct research in Costa Rica. Wicks, a graduate of Mayo High School and St. Olaf College in Northfield is one of about 2,000 people granted the scholarships this year.
The second Kiwanis/Norwest Hockey Festival will be played Dec. 28-30 at Graham Arena. The seventh annual Rochester Rotary-First Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament will be played at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
1969 – 50 years ago
State Sen. Wendell Anderson of St. Paul, one of six DFL gubernatorial candidates, will visit the First Congressional District in January. Anderson will stop at Preston and St. Charles along with Owatonna, Austin and Red Wing.
Rep. Clark MacGregor, one of the two candidates for the Republican endorsement for U.S. Senate in 1970, will make a series of appearances in Rochester on Jan. 14-15.
1944 – 75 years ago
Minnesota was the coldest state in the nation today with a reading of 23 below at Bemidji. It was 12 below in Rochester.
Tech Sgt. Charles Schwoch of Dover, stationed in England with a bomber group, has been awarded the Air Medal for “exceptionally meritorious achievement.” Schwoch is a graduate of St. Charles High School.
1919 – 100 years ago
St. Charles High School met Kasson High in a double-header game of basketball. The girls’ game was one of the hardest fought games played this year. The score of the game at the end of the first half was 0 to 0. The final score was 4 to 1 in favor of St. Charles. Kasson won the boys game 62-13.
The Salvation Army here reported that it served Christmas dinners for 300 persons. Fifty-five food baskets were also distributed.
The Christmas tree in Calvary church this season was 25 feet high, and its size almost filled the chancel.