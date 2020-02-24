Editor's note: The look-back dates have been adjusted this week to accommodate Leap Year.
1996 – 24 years ago
Benefactor Barbara Woodward Lips left an estate valued at $127.9 million entirely to the Mayo Clinic. Mrs. Lips was a patient at Mayo for 40 years. The funds will be placed in the Mayo Clinic endowment in support of Mayo’s research and education programs aimed at achieving excellence in patient care.
1972 – 48 years ago
The television lineup this evening is The Flip Wilson Show, Sanford and Son, The Dean Martin Show, and a CBS Special on the President’s trip to China.
Mrs. Mary Lauterbach has logged an amazing 4,000 volunteer hours at the Saint Marys Hospital. She was recognized at the Pink Ladies luncheon at the Zumbro Lutheran Church for her work.
1948 – 72 years ago
There will be an 8:30 p.m. meeting of the Wabasha county baseball league at the Elgin village council room. The meeting was called by President John Springer to get an early start to the season and to reorganize the league.
Coach Joe Rockenbach of the Rochester Junior College Yellowjackets moved Bill Christopherson from guard to forward for Bill Herron, who is now out for the season due to an injury.
1920 – 100 years ago
College heads are considering the future of Hamline University. The executive committee of the board of trustees of the college is considering plans for expanding dormitory facilities on the present college campus in the midway district of the twin cities.
Pastor A. H. Wurtele, the pastor of the Calvary Episcopal Church, lost consciousness and was found on the floor while at the home of Dr. Fawcett of McKeesport, Pa. It was recommended that he be taken to a sanitarium at Pittsburgh. Pastor Wurtele declined and stated he wished to return immediately to Rochester to be under the care of Dr. C. H. Mayo. He has now returned and reports are that he is somewhat better today.