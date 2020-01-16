1995 – 25 years ago
The Girl Scout Council of River Trails, Inc. will start the annual cookie sale. Cookies are $2.50 a box this year.
Dr. Earl Wood, a retired Mayo Clinic physician, has been named to receive the American Physiological Association’s Ray G. Daggs Award. The award recognizes physiologists who have made significant contributions to society and the discipline of physiology.
1970 – 50 years ago
Saint Mary’s College in Winona will increase its tuition by $200 in August. The increase will now bring the tuition fee to $1,400.
The Crusher, a favorite among Upper Midwest wrestling fans for the last few years, will team with Red Bastien and Billy “Red” Lyons in the six-man main event tag team match at Mayo Civic Auditorium tonight against Dr. X, Lars Anderson and Larry “Pretty Boy” Hennig.
1945 – 75 years ago
The Decorah Produce Company has acquired five lots and two buildings in Lanesboro which will be used as a poultry plant which will employ 150 to 200 persons when in full operation.
Mrs. W. A. Drips of Rochester, the Democratic national committeewoman from Minnesota, was to attend by invitation several events at Washington in connection with the inauguration of President Roosevelt for a fourth term.
1920 – 100 years ago
An effort to take a bird census of Minnesota is being made at the present time by Dr. Thos. F. Roberts, University of Minnesota ornithologist. The great economic importance of a bird census according to the scientists rests upon the fact that birds are man’s chief allies in the endless war with insects.
Children who have not completed the work of the eighth grade in the common schools and who are not 16 years of age are not allowed to work in factories after school hours.