There are hotels and there are motels. If you look through your Funk & Wagnalls for the stereotypical definition of a “motel,” you just might find a picture of the Emerson Motel.
Don Emerson was managing Nicholas Carey’s boarding house at 110 1st Ave. NW when he met and married Lucille Smith in 1928. The couple bought the boarding house and then went on a 30-year entrepreneurial odyssey in Rochester.
Don and Lucille owned and operated such businesses as Emerson’s Sight-Seeing Service, Emerson’s Rent-A-Car Service, The Norman Hotel, Don’s Bar, and Emerson’s Café and Recreation.
In 1954, Don bought the lot at 116 1st Ave. NW and built Emerson’s Mid-Town Motel and converted the former boarding house into apartments.
The Mid-Town may not have had elegant dining, but the Continental Room was only a block away, and you didn’t have to stay at the Carlton Hotel to eat there.