1995 – 25 years ago
Baby Evan has earned the title of smallest newborn treated by Mayo Clinic doctors. He weighed only 13 ounces when he was born three weeks ago. Evan is being cared for in the neonatal intensive care unit at Saint Marys Hospital.
Minnesota Attorney General Skip Humphrey appeared before a House civil law subcommittee to support a bill limiting frivolous suits by prison inmates. Recent lawsuits included tight underwear constituting “cruel and unusual punishment,” bologna sandwiches violating civil rights and a complaint about lack of salsa.
1970 – 50 years ago
Though there is no official word yet, Rochester State Junior College will probably add baseball to its athletic program for the 1971 season.
Gust Barbes of Rochester and Dean Carlson of Rushford have been included in the 1970 edition of Outstanding College Athletes of America. (Gust Barbes is in the Upper Iowa University Athletics Hall of Fame and Dean Carlson would play in the National Football League).
1945 – 75 years ago
The Mother Goose story of fairyland will be presented on ice by 130 children at the fifth annual Skate Parade to be given by the Rochester Figure Skating Club. The show is under the direction of Miss Margaret Mitchell, club professional.
The LeRoy American Legion auxiliary was host to a buffet supper served to the boys home on leave. About 75 were present.
1920 – 100 years ago
Dr. William J. Mayo last night spoke on “Medicine in South America,” at a gathering in the clinic lobby. The meeting was open to the public. Dr. Mayo told of his personal experiences in South American countries and used slides to assist in his lecture. He spoke very highly of South American hospitals, physicians and surgeons.