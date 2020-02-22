1995 – 25 years ago
Ray Wilheim, a freshman on the Rochester Community College wrestling team, will take a 35-4 record into the National Junior College Athletic Association championships being held in Bismarck, N.D.
Kelly Hall, Rochester Mayo senior, has earned a volleyball scholarship from the University of Minnesota-Duluth, one of the consistently strongest Division II programs in the nation.
1970 – 50 years ago
“The Turkey River All Stars,” a Dixieland band, will present a band concert this Sunday at the Rochester Art Center. The six Rochester musicians that make up the band are Gordon Danuser, Robert Stroetz, Les Fields, Howard Hunt, Kenneth Stock, and Lloyd Stoddard.
A special commission recommended to President Nixon that the draft could be eliminated next year and the armed forces switched gradually to an all-volunteer military with higher pay and other reforms. (The military draft ended in 1973).
1945 – 75 years ago
The war department announced that 18 Minnesotans who have been held as prisoners of war in Germany, including Private Roy K. East, of Fillmore County, will be returned to the United States next month. They are among a large group of medical corpsmen, many of whom were captured in North Africa, who are being exchanged.
Sandy Keith will act as master of ceremonies at the informal junior prom for the Rochester High School juniors and seniors at Coffman Hall. A program with a Paul Bunyan theme will be followed by dancing to Jimmy Smith’s orchestra.
1920 – 100 years ago
The Illinois Steel Co. has been let the contract for the new bridge to be built over Bear Creek in the southeastern part of Rochester. The company will build the bridge for $13,980.