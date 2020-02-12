1995 – 25 years ago
The Rochester City Council will discuss the $500,000 proposal to building an animal control facility. The current facility on Elton Hills Drive near North Broadway is in poor condition.
Forestville State Park would expand by about 350 acres under a bill introduced earlier this week at the Minnesota Legislature that would transfer state forest to the park.
1970 – 50 years ago
A drive to raise $20,000 to help construct the new Rochester campus of the Minnesota Bible College was launched this week by seven Churches of Christ in southeast Minnesota.
Rochester Police Chief James Macken Jr. today announced the formation of a two-man drug and narcotics team to probe a growing drug abuse problem in the city.
1945 – 75 years ago
Rochester Mayor Paul A. Grassle has filed as a candidate for re-election. The mayor stated there is still unfinished work, especially if the city enters a postwar period. Mayor Grassle stated he is wishes to lead the city through this transition with another term.
Miss Kathleen Anderson of Rochester has been awarded a fellowship in aeronautical engineering at Brown University, Providence, R. I. Miss Anderson is a Rochester graduate of 1942, attended Rochester Junior College and last fall entered Pembroke College, women’s division of Brown University, in the course of micro-biology.
1920 – 100 years ago
Steps have been taken toward the closing of dance halls and other places in Owatonna where the spread of the influenza epidemic could be augmented. Movie theaters will be allowed to stay open at this point.
Fostering of the Boy Scout movement in Rochester is believed one of the best possible things to do for the future welfare of the soon to be young men of the community.