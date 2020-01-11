1995 – 25 years ago
Olmsted Medical Group and the Olmsted Community Hospital would merge into a new nonprofit public health trust under an organizational plan recommended by a management consultant.
The new 630-space Mayo Civic Center parking ramp will open this week. The skyway to the civic center is running behind schedule and is not yet complete.
1970 – 50 years ago
Mayo Clinic set a patient registration record last year of 210,541, a 2.8 percent increase over the 1968 record.
The Rochester Post Bulletin newspaper sent Sports Reporter Joe Long to New Orleans to cover the Super Bowl; the most important game in the Minnesota Vikings' nine-year history. (The Minnesota Vikings lost a 23-7 decision to the Kansas City Chiefs in pro football’s World Championship game).
1945 – 75 years ago
There will be no horse racing this year of any description at the Minnesota state fair or the 50 Minnesota county fairs which usually have harness racing. The office of defense transportation has barred harness races at agricultural expositions.
Mrs. Rebecca Martin, formerly of Wykoff, was notified that her husband has been wounded in action in Germany. He is in an army hospital in England. Mrs. Martin is currently working at the Asbury Hospital in Minneapolis as a registered nurse.
1920 – 100 years ago
Those who have observed the ice which is being cut from various fields in Rochester at the present time, are impressed with the unusual transparency and beauty it presents. The ice as cut makes almost uniform cubes. This year’s ice harvest is indeed a good one.
Fire starting above the boiler in the Great Western railway station basement caused minor damage. The fire department succeeded in confining the blaze to the basement area although the ticket office and waiting room were filled with smoke. Damage is estimated at $100.