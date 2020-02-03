1995 – 25 years ago
The 96-year old Chicago Great Western Railway depot, in mothballs for eight years, will be moved to a spot near its original site on the east bank of the Zumbro River by April 30.
Luncheon specials at Michael’s include BBQ ribs and Duck Al Orange for $6.95 and Michael’s classic Swiss steak for $5.95.
1970 – 50 years ago
Robert Bartz and Alice Schuft, both of Rochester, were elected to head the Olmsted County Young Republicans League.
Mechanics at North Central Airlines have approved a three-year contract which raises their pay by $1.65 per hour. The new hourly rate will be $5.93 per hour.
Howard Swearer, a former professor at UCLA, has been chosen as the sixth president of Carleton College, a small, private school in Northfield.
1945 – 75 years ago
The U.S. civil service commission has announced employment opportunities in the position of correctional officer at the federal correctional institution in Sandstone, Minn. The position pays $2,482 per year.
Public health nurses of Rochester moved to a new headquarters in the basement of the city hall. There are currently seven nurses, serving both the general public and the schools.
1920 – 100 years ago
The first robin of spring has been seen by two persons in the city. Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Elliott spotted the red-breasted creature hopping about outside their home at 819 First St. NW.
Winona’s population, according to the census just completed, will fall below 20,000.
Wabasha has swung into the column of cities which will hereafter be without a police force. The behavior of its citizens has always been of the best, and a guardian of the peace was only maintained to keep citizens from Lake City or Plainview from trying to run the town. At the recent council meeting, the council voted to no longer fill the position.