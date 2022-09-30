We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Hy-Vee responds to Hurricane Ian with food, supplies

In their 12-day response effort, the team will work with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida.

Hy-Vee Disaster Relief Fleet.jpg
The Hy-Vee Disaster Relief Fleet leaves Ankeny, Iowa Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, to help with relief efforts in Florida due to Hurricane Ian.
Contributed / Hy-Vee
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 04:30 PM
ANKENY, Iowa — As Florida is rocked by Hurricane Ian , organizations are sending teams to help with relief efforts, including the Disaster Relief Fleet with Hy-Vee.

The fleet provides supplies and food for up to 1 million meals. Twenty-three Hy-Vee employees departed Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa.

In their 12-day response effort, the team will work with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Fla., according to a Hy-Vee news release. They will also support Operation BBQ Relief with meals for impacted residents and people responding to the disaster.

The fleet includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, mobile water system with a tank and pump trailer, two rapid response pickup trucks and nine semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.

By Staff reports
