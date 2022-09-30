Hy-Vee responds to Hurricane Ian with food, supplies

ANKENY, Iowa — As Florida is rocked by Hurricane Ian , organizations are sending teams to help with relief efforts, including the Disaster Relief Fleet with Hy-Vee.

The fleet provides supplies and food for up to 1 million meals. Twenty-three Hy-Vee employees departed Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022, from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa.

In their 12-day response effort, the team will work with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Fla., according to a Hy-Vee news release. They will also support Operation BBQ Relief with meals for impacted residents and people responding to the disaster.

The fleet includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, mobile water system with a tank and pump trailer, two rapid response pickup trucks and nine semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.