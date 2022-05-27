SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 27
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

SPARK launches its "Building a Smarter City" in its space in Apache Mall

On May 10, SPARK opened its interactive city exhibit with the goal of teaching its visitors collaboration and problem-solving skills.

New Spark Exhibit
Asher Clark, 4, plays at Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
May 27, 2022 08:39 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The children’s museum SPARK, located in Apache Mall, opened a new exhibit on Tuesday, May 10, that focuses on teaching both older and younger kids about the connection between human actions and sustainability.

“The intention with this exhibit is that we are aging up,” Heather Nessler, the executive director of SPARK, said. “Here, we are serving a little bit of an older age.”

Also Read
P-Teach Rocket Launch
Local
Launch puts Rochester P-TECH students on mission in space
Seven students involved in the IBM-sponsored Endurance program and other students in P-TECH 535's information technology pathway watched the broadcasted launch of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, which carries a satellite the seven students will monitor and send code up to for the next two years.
May 25, 2022 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Zumbrota Community Garden
Local
Zumbrota-Mazeppa students learn about gardening at community garden
Groups of students from Zumbrota-Mazeppa schools visited the Zumbrota Community Garden on Tuesday to learn about gardening and help plant crops.
May 24, 2022 05:34 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier

The new exhibit is called “Building a Smarter City” and allows visitors to interact with the 800 square feet of SPARK City to try and improve both the environment and approval ratings of residents in the city.

“It’s all education-based,” Nessler said. “Kids don't even realize because they are learning through the power of play.”

Visitors to the exhibit will need to collaborate with each other to solve the many challenges facing SPARK City, such as traffic jams, city-wide plumbing issues and smog. “Kids, I think, naturally collaborate and are intuitive,” Nessler said.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Spark Exhibit
1/3: Desmond Rusk, 2, of Rochester, checks out Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
New Spark Exhibit
2/3: Leo Elwood, 3, of Rochester, takes in Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, while visiting the children's museum with his mom, Brianna Elwood, and little sister, Lauren, 3 months, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
New Spark Exhibit
3/3: Brooke Pyfferoen, of Oronoco, plays with her son, Gavin, 4, at Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, while visiting the children's museum Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.

The interactive exhibit incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) features to create a simulated city where the visitors can make decisions, such as whether to use solar power fields, wind turbines or fossil fuel factories as the city’s energy source, that trigger instant visual and audio reactions as projections of the city’s landscape.

This instant reaction is fueled by code written by the exhibit’s two programmers: Monica Knutson and Joe Rugowski.

According to Rugowski, who used to write software for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), exhibit visitors can make 70 individual choices in the exhibit that, in different combinations, can create about 380,000 different outcomes. These outcomes are made possible by the 50,000 lines of C# code written for the exhibit.

“It’s extremely complex,” Rugowski said. “No one kid is ever going to solve this puzzle.”

According to Rugowski, he and Knutson got involved in programming the new SPARK exhibit after he got a call from Split Rock Studios, which is the design studio that built the “Building a Smarter City” exhibit.

“This is more complex than anything we’ve built for NASA,” Rugowski said.

New Spark Exhibit
1/3: Joe Rugowski, left, and Monica Knutson, both with Digital Design Services, put the finishing touches on Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
New Spark Exhibit
2/3: Monica Knutson, with Digital Design Services, helps put the finishing touches on Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.
New Spark Exhibit
3/3: Monica Knutson, left, and Joe Rugowski, both with Digital Design Services, put the finishing touches on Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.

SPARK exhibits try to reflect Minnesota state education standards and look to reinforce what children are learning in schools by incorporating concepts from state curriculum.

According to Whitney Perlenfein, the education and community engagement coordinator for SPARK, SPARK wants kids to think about concepts outside of what they might learn and see at home and school.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the case of SPARK city, the goal of the exhibit is to make kids think critically about how science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts are shown in real life and how critical thinking and problem solving can be used to address everyday challenges seen in cities.

“They can work together to create a healthy, happy city,” Perlenfein said. “(The exhibit) encourages kids to look at all the components of a city.”

While the exhibit is open, there are a few new features that are going to be incorporated as the two programmers finish writing code for the exhibit. According to Nessler, this is anticipated to be done by the end of the week.

“We are always looking for ways to make this fun and engaging,” Nessler said.

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONART
Bella Carpentier
By Bella Carpentier
Bella Carpentier is a journalism and political science student at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (UMN-TC). She is currently the managing editor of the student-run paper at UMN-TC, the Minnesota Daily. While reporting for the Minnesota Daily, she covered student activism and issues affecting the university's student body. Working for the Post Bulletin, Bella hopes to build community connections and advance her reporting skills. Readers can reach Bella at bcarpentier@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
image002.jpg
Local
Downtown bus stops shifting on June 5, along with some route changes
Rochester Public Transit planning changes ahead of downtown construction project.
May 27, 2022 09:31 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
052622KassonSuspectPhoto
Local
Kasson police asking for public's help in identifying theft suspect
Police say thousands of dollars in cash was taken from an employee's purse at a business on Main Street.
May 27, 2022 08:48 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
052622 MN Covid map.JPG
Local
COVID transmission drops through most of region
Olmsted and Winona counties remain at federally defined high levels of community spread of virus.
May 27, 2022 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Root River Jam invites the community to dance in new music video
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
May 27, 2022 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe