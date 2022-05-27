SPARK launches its "Building a Smarter City" in its space in Apache Mall

ROCHESTER — The children’s museum SPARK, located in Apache Mall, opened a new exhibit on Tuesday, May 10, that focuses on teaching both older and younger kids about the connection between human actions and sustainability.

“The intention with this exhibit is that we are aging up,” Heather Nessler, the executive director of SPARK, said. “Here, we are serving a little bit of an older age.”

The new exhibit is called “Building a Smarter City” and allows visitors to interact with the 800 square feet of SPARK City to try and improve both the environment and approval ratings of residents in the city.

“It’s all education-based,” Nessler said. “Kids don't even realize because they are learning through the power of play.”

Visitors to the exhibit will need to collaborate with each other to solve the many challenges facing SPARK City, such as traffic jams, city-wide plumbing issues and smog. “Kids, I think, naturally collaborate and are intuitive,” Nessler said.

1 / 3: Desmond Rusk, 2, of Rochester, checks out Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester. 2 / 3: Leo Elwood, 3, of Rochester, takes in Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, while visiting the children's museum with his mom, Brianna Elwood, and little sister, Lauren, 3 months, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester. 3 / 3: Brooke Pyfferoen, of Oronoco, plays with her son, Gavin, 4, at Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, while visiting the children's museum Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.

The interactive exhibit incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) features to create a simulated city where the visitors can make decisions, such as whether to use solar power fields, wind turbines or fossil fuel factories as the city’s energy source, that trigger instant visual and audio reactions as projections of the city’s landscape.

This instant reaction is fueled by code written by the exhibit’s two programmers: Monica Knutson and Joe Rugowski.

According to Rugowski, who used to write software for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), exhibit visitors can make 70 individual choices in the exhibit that, in different combinations, can create about 380,000 different outcomes. These outcomes are made possible by the 50,000 lines of C# code written for the exhibit.

“It’s extremely complex,” Rugowski said. “No one kid is ever going to solve this puzzle.”

According to Rugowski, he and Knutson got involved in programming the new SPARK exhibit after he got a call from Split Rock Studios, which is the design studio that built the “Building a Smarter City” exhibit.

“This is more complex than anything we’ve built for NASA,” Rugowski said.

1 / 3: Joe Rugowski, left, and Monica Knutson, both with Digital Design Services, put the finishing touches on Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester. 2 / 3: Monica Knutson, with Digital Design Services, helps put the finishing touches on Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester. 3 / 3: Monica Knutson, left, and Joe Rugowski, both with Digital Design Services, put the finishing touches on Spark's newest exhibit, Spark City, Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Apache Mall in Rochester.

SPARK exhibits try to reflect Minnesota state education standards and look to reinforce what children are learning in schools by incorporating concepts from state curriculum.

According to Whitney Perlenfein, the education and community engagement coordinator for SPARK, SPARK wants kids to think about concepts outside of what they might learn and see at home and school.

In the case of SPARK city, the goal of the exhibit is to make kids think critically about how science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) concepts are shown in real life and how critical thinking and problem solving can be used to address everyday challenges seen in cities.

“They can work together to create a healthy, happy city,” Perlenfein said. “(The exhibit) encourages kids to look at all the components of a city.”

While the exhibit is open, there are a few new features that are going to be incorporated as the two programmers finish writing code for the exhibit. According to Nessler, this is anticipated to be done by the end of the week.

“We are always looking for ways to make this fun and engaging,” Nessler said.