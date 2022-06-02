Silver Lake Pool vandalized, delaying opening till later this summer

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s pools and beaches are set to open in the coming days, except for one.

Silver Lake Pool, which was scheduled to open on June 6, will likely remain closed through early July. The pool’s main drain cover was destroyed during a recent vandalism incident, according to the city of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department.

"As soon as the replacement parts arrive the Silver Lake Pool is still planning to open. Such a disappointment, but Soldiers Field Pool is opening as scheduled," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton posted on her Facebook page Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.

The city’s other pool, Soldiers Field Pool, is set to open at noon Saturday, June 4 and will be open every day from noon to 8 p.m. until August 28. Lifeguards will be on duty during the pool’s hours.

Soldiers Field Pool will have daily fees of $5 for people ages 2-17 years old. The daily fee is $6 for adults 18 years old and older.

The city’s beaches, Foster-Arend and Cascade Lake, are now open for swimming. Both are free and neither have lifeguards on duty.

Forest-Arend Beach is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m while Cascade Lake Beach is open from 6 a.m. through dusk. The beaches will stay open through Labor Day.

More information and updates can be found on the City of Rochester’s website .