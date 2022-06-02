SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 2
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Silver Lake Pool vandalized, delaying opening till later this summer

The Rochester Parks & Recreation Department released the summer hours for the city's beaches and pools, all of which will open except for Silver Lake Pool.

Silver Lake pool
The Silver Lake Pool is empty on May 2020.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 02, 2022 04:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s pools and beaches are set to open in the coming days, except for one.

Silver Lake Pool, which was scheduled to open on June 6, will likely remain closed through early July. The pool’s main drain cover was destroyed during a recent vandalism incident, according to the city of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department.

Also Read
280460622_702223247747576_7964260632398618431_n.jpg
Members Only
Business
Mechanic duo hope to bring back old service station vibe with new Rochester repair shop
Long-time Rochester mechanics Dor See and Derik Molby opened a new repair shop – Hometown Auto Service – this week at 1724 Broadway South, next to the 63 Club bar.
June 01, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
received_3266067797011610.jpeg
Members Only
Business
New food truck to put an Indian twist on familiar global street food
Infuzn's ABC founders, Andy Kollengode, Bhaskar Iyengar and Chandu Valluri, recently decided they want to be able to sell freshly made and flavorful food in the area. That inspiration resulted in the new Infuzn food truck that will premiere at Pine Island Cheese this weekend.
June 01, 2022 08:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Schools
Exclusive
Local
'Has anyone asked the students?': RPS aims to get ahead of disruptive behavior that came in the wake of COVID
“I think by this time next year, we’ll be having a different conversation," Jeff Stilwell with the Rochester Police Department said about student violence. "We’ll be having a conversation about how we’ve started to come out of this and that we’ve put it behind us. I hope. I pray.”
June 01, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

"As soon as the replacement parts arrive the Silver Lake Pool is still planning to open. Such a disappointment, but Soldiers Field Pool is opening as scheduled," Rochester Mayor Kim Norton posted on her Facebook page Thursday morning, June 2, 2022.

The city’s other pool, Soldiers Field Pool, is set to open at noon Saturday, June 4 and will be open every day from noon to 8 p.m. until August 28. Lifeguards will be on duty during the pool’s hours.

Soldiers Field Pool will have daily fees of $5 for people ages 2-17 years old. The daily fee is $6 for adults 18 years old and older.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city’s beaches, Foster-Arend and Cascade Lake, are now open for swimming. Both are free and neither have lifeguards on duty.

Forest-Arend Beach is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m while Cascade Lake Beach is open from 6 a.m. through dusk. The beaches will stay open through Labor Day.

More information and updates can be found on the City of Rochester’s website .

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Otto Bremer Trust.png
Local
Five Rochester-area nonprofits receive grants totaling $310,000
“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee with the Otto Bremer Trust.
June 02, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police lights crime
Local
Rochester Police investigating attempted abduction Wednesday evening
The attempted abduction around 8 p.m. at Seventh Street Northwest in Rochester. A Black man in a black SUV attempted to talk an 11-year-old girl to get into his SUV before he made contact with her. The girl was able to pull away.
June 02, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father sentenced to jail for their role in Jan. 6 insurrection
Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, and Daryl Johnson, 51, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, were given jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of civil disorder.
June 02, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses increased disruptive behavior at Rochester Public Schools
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
June 02, 2022 01:28 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher