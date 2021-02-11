1,500 to be vaccinated Sunday at Mayo Civic Center

About 1,500 people will get a loving jab in the arm on Valentine’s Day.

Mayo Civic Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday in what will likely be a series of mass vaccination clinics.

People who are 65 or older and educators who are selected in a Minnesota Department of Health registration will receive vaccinations there. The so-called lottery registration is meant to accommodate a limited supply of the vaccine while easing the burden on pharmacies and other healthcare providers when more people are able to get access to the much-anticipated shots.

State health officials approached the Civic Center about holding the clinic there about 10 days ago, said Joe Ward, president of the Mayo Civic Center.

The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Walk-in vaccinations won’t be available.

Ward said he’s glad to be a part of the effort to get the community “back on its feet” beginning with the Valentine’s Day event.

“There’s no better way to show the love than to invite some people to take the first steps toward being out in the world again,” Ward said.

Gov. Tim Walz announced the site selection Monday and said it will be the state’s third “permanent” large-scale site.

Like nine pilot programs across the state, the vaccination clinic is a chance for people to receive their two-dose vaccinations while only a limited supply of doses are available. Most people will receive their vaccinations through their healthcare providers. These statewide clinics are designed to help spread out the capacity of healthcare providers to provide a vaccine, MDH officials said.

Walz said Minnesotans who have not yet been selected for a vaccine from the registry will remain on this list and have the opportunity to schedule an appointment at the state’s COVID-19 community vaccination sites.

As of Thursday, no other clinics have been scheduled at Mayo Civic Center except for the follow-up second dose which will be administered March 14, Ward said.

However, he added more clinics are likely to follow.

“It depends on the availability of the vaccine,” he said. “We have the space to move people through when they do have it.”

