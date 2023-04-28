99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1.8 million reconstruction project will close Mayo High School parking lot this summer

The project is expected to cover the majority of the summer, extending from the time classes end until Sept. 15.

051421-MAYO-HIGH-SCHOOL-03922.jpg
Mayo High School Friday, May 14, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Although the reconstruction of the Mayo High School parking lot is scheduled to last the duration of the summer, it should be mostly complete by the time students return in the fall.

The project is expected to start once classes end and continue until Sept. 15. Assuming the project doesn't finish early, that means there will be some overlap between the project wrapping up and students returning back to school on Aug. 28 after summer vacation.

"The main lot will be open for the start of the school year," RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said.

The School Board approved a bid for the project on April 11 in the amount of $1,836,752 from Rochester Sand and Gravel. The bid was more than half a million dollars below the engineer's estimate of $2,406,503.

The upcoming project was listed on the school district's long-term facilities maintenance plan, which the school district budgets for.

It will include both the student parking lot, as well as the "satellite parking lot" to the east of the student lot near the school's ball field. The reconstruction will include both the lot itself as well as the drainage system underneath.

The project will not include the two lots on the northeast and northwest sides of the building, located near the football field and the tennis courts.

Carlson said that although the project will overlap with the start of school, the main student parking lot will be finished by the time classes begin for the year. The later half of the project will focus on the satellite lot.

"That will be the last phase," Carlson said. "The satellite lot is not critical for the start of school."

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
