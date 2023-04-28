$1.8 million reconstruction project will close Mayo High School parking lot this summer

ROCHESTER — Although the reconstruction of the Mayo High School parking lot is scheduled to last the duration of the summer, it should be mostly complete by the time students return in the fall.

The project is expected to start once classes end and continue until Sept. 15. Assuming the project doesn't finish early, that means there will be some overlap between the project wrapping up and students returning back to school on Aug. 28 after summer vacation.

"The main lot will be open for the start of the school year," RPS Chief Administrative Officer John Carlson said.

The School Board approved a bid for the project on April 11 in the amount of $1,836,752 from Rochester Sand and Gravel. The bid was more than half a million dollars below the engineer's estimate of $2,406,503.

The upcoming project was listed on the school district's long-term facilities maintenance plan, which the school district budgets for.

It will include both the student parking lot, as well as the "satellite parking lot" to the east of the student lot near the school's ball field. The reconstruction will include both the lot itself as well as the drainage system underneath.

The project will not include the two lots on the northeast and northwest sides of the building, located near the football field and the tennis courts.

Carlson said that although the project will overlap with the start of school, the main student parking lot will be finished by the time classes begin for the year. The later half of the project will focus on the satellite lot.

"That will be the last phase," Carlson said. "The satellite lot is not critical for the start of school."