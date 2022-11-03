1 dead following Zumbrota house fire

ZUMBROTA — An individual died in a Zumbrota house fire on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2022.

The home, on the 600 block of Fifth Street West, was engulfed in smoke when the Zumbrota Police Department arrived, and an elderly person along with their two dogs were inside the house. The Fire Department located the elderly person who was unresponsive, according to a police department news release. While lifesaving efforts were attempted by Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service members, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both of the dogs survived the fire.

The Wanamingo Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, which was put out quickly. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and Xcel Energy also responded to the scene.

The fire's cause is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.