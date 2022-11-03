SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

1 dead following Zumbrota house fire

The home, on the 600 block of Fifth Street West, was engulfed in smoke when the Zumbrota Police Department arrived, and an elderly person along with their two dogs were inside the house.

House Fire graphic
By Staff reports
November 03, 2022 05:26 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ZUMBROTA — An individual died in a Zumbrota house fire on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, 2022.

The home, on the 600 block of Fifth Street West, was engulfed in smoke when the Zumbrota Police Department arrived, and an elderly person along with their two dogs were inside the house. The Fire Department located the elderly person who was unresponsive, according to a police department news release. While lifesaving efforts were attempted by Zumbrota Area Ambulance Service members, the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both of the dogs survived the fire.

Also Read
Artists meet 43.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Artists unveil ideas for Rochester's Link Rapid Transit stops
The six artists were selected to enhance the designs of the planned Link Rapid Transit stations. Most designs incorporate a combination of colored glass with transparent and opaque designs.
November 03, 2022 05:46 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Landing with MOU.jpg
Local
Rochester's The Landing MN plans volunteer training
Volunteer training events are underway as nonprofit works toward opening new day shelter for people facing homelessness.
November 03, 2022 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Chatfield-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900
The 2-bedroom and 2-bath home has high ceilings, lots of open space, a specially-designed lighting piece and black-and-white tones amplified throughout the house.
November 03, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell

The Wanamingo Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire, which was put out quickly. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, State Fire Marshall, American Red Cross and Xcel Energy also responded to the scene.

The fire's cause is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

Related Topics: FIRESZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Construct Tomorrow
Local
Rochester area students dabble in the trades during Construct Tomorrow event
From brick laying to welding to donning a harness and walking across a beam, students experienced a plethora of jobs in the construction industry.
November 03, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
imagejpeg_0.JPG
Business
Rochester real estate deals are heating up as the temps drop with retail center selling for $3.61 million
An Edina investor paid $3.61 million for the 26,657-square-foot Carpet One Floor & Home complex at 5139 West Frontage Road along U.S. 52 North on Nov. 1, 2022.
November 03, 2022 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kim Hicks
Local
Judge dismisses campaign complaint against DFL candidate Kim Hicks
Complainant failed to show that Hicks authored the literature or that the term 'reelect' applied to her, judge says.
November 03, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Timothy Daniel Loftus
Local
Rochester man charged with murder of woman who was found dead in Olmsted County field
Timothy Daniel Loftus, 41, of Rochester, is facing felony charges related to the murder of Tia Mercedes Arleth, a woman with close ties to Rochester. Her badly decomposed body was found in an Olmsted County field this summer.
November 03, 2022 02:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson