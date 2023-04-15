99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

1 driver injured in Friday afternoon crash on Minnesota Highway 43

The two vehicles traveling on Minnesota Highway 43 collided at the Interstate 90 underpass.

Lewiston - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 8:29 PM

WARREN TOWNSHIP — One driver was injured in a crash on Minnesota Highway 43 near Lewiston on Friday afternoon, April 14, 2023.

A 2014 Ford F150 was traveling north on Highway 43 and a 2010 Chevy Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicles collided at the Interstate 90 underpass, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

Find more news important to you

The 16-year-old driver of the Chevy was transported to Winona Health with unknown injuries, according to the report. The 61-year-old driver of the Ford, Craig Alan Mohlis of Glencoe, Minn., was uninjured in the crash.

The Rushford Fire Department and Rushford Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
A man pours colorful sand into a box with his family behind him.
Health
Downtown walk, sand ceremony honors Rochester area organ, eye and tissue donors
April 14, 2023 07:30 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Local Event
Local
Norwegian heritage group to meet in Austin on June 8-10
April 14, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
ellison crop.png
Health
AG Ellison: Mifepristone still an approved medication, but 'things are changing rapidly'
April 14, 2023 01:50 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Ruth Brennan Morrey 2023.jpg
Sports
Ruth Brennan Morrey had to learn to swim before she became a triathlete
April 14, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Byron Middle School Design Studio Community Transformation Proje
Local
In wake of nearby cyberattacks, Rochester area schools say it 'could happen to anybody'
April 14, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
061120.N.RPB.LIME.SCOOTERS.03601.jpg
Local
Lime scooters are back in Rochester
April 14, 2023 10:07 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Madeline Kingsbury Update
Local
Winona County takes custody of Madeline Kingsbury's children, father denies claims
April 14, 2023 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson