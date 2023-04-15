1 driver injured in Friday afternoon crash on Minnesota Highway 43

WARREN TOWNSHIP — One driver was injured in a crash on Minnesota Highway 43 near Lewiston on Friday afternoon, April 14, 2023.

A 2014 Ford F150 was traveling north on Highway 43 and a 2010 Chevy Silverado was traveling south on the highway when the vehicles collided at the Interstate 90 underpass, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The 16-year-old driver of the Chevy was transported to Winona Health with unknown injuries, according to the report. The 61-year-old driver of the Ford, Craig Alan Mohlis of Glencoe, Minn., was uninjured in the crash.

The Rushford Fire Department and Rushford Ambulance also responded to the crash.