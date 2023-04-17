99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News Local

1 driver seriously injured in Rochester crash on Sunday

In the snowy and icy conditions, four people were injured at Civic Center Drive on U.S. Highway 52.

Police lights crash report
Stock photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 3:44 PM

ROCHESTER — Four people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 52 on Sunday evening, April 16, 2023, in Rochester.

A 2018 Ford Focus was traveling south on Highway 52 when the driver lost control and turned left on Civic Center Drive when they were struck by a 2012 Chevy Silverado with a trailer, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The roads were snowy and icy.

The 25-year-old driver of the Ford, Don Cornelius Morgan, of Rochester, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt.

The 27-year-old driver of the Chevy, Allan Michael Fry, of Ossian, Iowa, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. Two passengers, 47-year-old Peggy Mae Fry and 25-year-old Tiffany Mary Fry, had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Saint Marys. An infant was also transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance also responded to the crash.

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
